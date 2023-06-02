Critical injuries in crash on State Highway 7, Canterbury

SH7 is closed between the Hanmer Springs turnoff and Springs Junction due to a serious crash. (Screenshot)

Critical injuries have been reported in a two-car crash that closed the Lewis Pass highway in North Canterbury.

The crash happened on State Highway 7, near Island Hills between the Hanmer Springs turnoff and Engineers Camp, about 4.45pm on Friday.

“Initial reports suggest there are critical injuries,” police said in a statement.

The road would be closed for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and follow diversions on Hanmer Springs Rd and Springs Junction Rd.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were underway, a police spokesperson said.

Staff were still at the crash site at 10.30pm, the spokesperson said.

“Serious crash unit are in attendance to determine the circumstances of the crash.

The road was expected to remain closed for “some time”, they said.

Fire and Emergency Southern shift manager Daryl Ball said firefighters were heading back to the scene at 10pm to assist police.

Waka Kotahi’s website showed the road was still closed by 10.20pm.