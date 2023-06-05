Breakthrough as police retrieve DNA from Kaikohe homicide investigation scene

Police cordon a property on Taraire St in Kaikohe, where a woman died after a home invasion on Thursday night.

71-year-old Kaikohe woman Linda Woods was killed on Thursday night during a home invasion.

DNA has been retrieved from the scene, which police believe is linked to the alleged offender.

Items of clothing were left behind.

Police now plan to request DNA samples from men fitting the alleged offender’s description: a solidly built Māori or Polynesian man aged 40-60.

Police have collected DNA from the crime scene at the heart of the investigation into the killing of a woman in Kaikohe.

They believe the DNA is that of the alleged offender.

"Police are now making plans to request DNA samples from men who fit the age range and description of the offender so we can eliminate them from our inquiries," said Northland CIB detective inspector Rhys Johnston.

When Stuff asked police how they would go about obtaining DNA from the community, a spokesperson said they were asking for “voluntary samples at this stage”.

“There are ways of compelling a person to provide a sample in certain circumstances, but that is not our focus at this point in time,” the police spokesperson said.

“The DNA profile we have obtained from the scene has been checked against the national DNA databank and is not currently known. However, DNA profiles contain some genetic information that can provide us some lines of inquiry and help us to prioritise who we seek DNA from.”

Police said they had provided the public with “a lot of information” to try and identify the offender.

”As a result we have received some information, [which] will also help us to prioritise who we seek a DNA sample from,” the spokesperson said.

Early on Friday a homicide investigation was launched after the death of 71-year-old pensioner Linda Woods​ in Kaikohe, in the Far North District.

Police were called to a home in Taraire St at 11.41pm on Thursday after reports an intruder was found inside the property.

Johnston said the DNA was a “significant piece of evidence”, and that will allow police to begin a new phase of our investigation".

"We are determined to find this offender so we can get some answers for the victim's family, and put the community's minds at rest.

The offender was discovered hiding in one of the occupant’s bedrooms, police said.

Police earlier said Woods, a dialysis patient, was attempting to intervene to assist her family members when she was killed.

She​ shared the home with four generations of her whānau, all of whom are female, including, it’s understood, her grandchildren.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police cordon a property on Taraire St in Kaikohe where a woman died after a home invasion on Thursday night.

A pair of jean shorts and size 13 shoes (New Balance Versi Comfort Ride sneakers) were left at the house.

The grey/faded black cut-off jean shorts had a button fly with black buttons that include a "B" shaped logo.

A still from a video of the alleged offender was also released by police on Sunday.

Police said the video was very short and only captures the person from behind, however from the still image you can get a good impression of their age, build and the style of his upper clothing.

The person is described as an older man, aged 40-60, with short, grey-speckled, possibly curly hair, Māori or Polynesian and with a solid build.

NZ Police/Supplied Photos of clothing left at the scene, released by police.

NZ Police/Supplied Police released this photo of size US13 New Balance Versi Comfort Ride sneakers, from the scene.

Johnston said police are “determined” to find the alleged offender, “so we can get some answers for the victim’s family, and put the community’s minds at rest”.

Police were imploring the offender to come forward and speak to them “as soon as possible”.

“We are confident we will identify you at some point.

“You can lessen the impact of your actions by coming forward now,” Johnston said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

People can contact police with information on 0800 LINDAW (0800 546329).