Auckland motorway congestion hotspots as long weekend comes to a close

Roads may be icy in spots in the South Island, and a severe thunderstorm warning may bring ‘very heavy’ rain to the western North Island on Monday, as holidaymakers head home from King’s Birthday weekend.

Traffic is buildign in hotspots across Auckland’s motorway network as holidaymarkers return home after the long King’s Birthday weekend.

Congestion was building in the early afternoon at the Hill St intersection at Warkworth, and along SH1 at Drury and Bombay, Google Maps traffic data shows.

At 3.30pm, the road into Warkworth was getting busier, with Google Maps estimating a nine minute journey for travellers heading from Dome Valley to the other side of Warkworth.

Traffic is also slow about Horsham Downs, north of Hamilton.

Coming back into Auckland (Tāmaki Makaurau), Waka Kotahi’s journey planner says State Highway 1 between Puhoi and Wellsford, southbound, was due to see the heaviest traffic between 1pm and 1.30pm.

Meanwhile, people are being told to keep “extra safe” if driving home after the long weekend due to slippery roads and poor visibility.

A crash on Auckland’s Southern Motorway earlier blocked the middle and left northbound lanes, just after the Princes St on-ramp, due to a crash at about 11.25am.

MetService is advising that there’s been “lots of wet weather” across the North Island over the weekend.

While there’s less rain to worry about if you’re travelling in inland and western South Island, roads could still be icy in some spots on Monday, it says.

Heading north from Manukau to Bombay, traffic was forecast to be heaviest between 12.30-1.30pm.

Traffic headed southbound on SH1 at Kawakawa (South of Paihia/Bay of Islands) was also expected to be heaviest in the morning – between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

Heading into Wellington, traffic on SH2 at Remutaka Hill, between Wellington and Featherston (southbound) was set to be busiest for 11.30am and 5.30pm.

SH2 between Silverstream and Upper Hutt was predicted to be heaviest from 11.30 to 5.30pm, and at its most congested between 2 and 4.30pm.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Coromandel Peninsula, Gisborne, and Hawke’s Bay from 6pm on Monday to 6pm Tuesday, and a severe thunderstorm watch for Coromandel Peninsula and the Bay of Plenty.

SUPPLIED/Stuff A crash on State Highway 1 in Auckland blocked the left northbound lane just after Princes St on-ramp about lunchtime on Monday.

At Waipara (SH1), north of Canterbury, traffic was expected to be busy between 11.30am and 4.30pm, and heaviest from 1.30-5.30pm.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Western Bay of Plenty and Matamata Piako. These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by “very heavy” rain.

Very heavy rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, making driving conditions “extremely hazardous”.