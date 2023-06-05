Family still searching for beloved dog after fatal crash

Border collie Ace, 3, is missing after the ute he was travelling in was involved in a crash on SH7 in North Canterbury on Friday.

A Canterbury family are still searching for their beloved dog after they survived a crash that killed a driver in another vehicle.

Patrick Honey, 20, died when his vehicle and a ute carrying a family collided on State Highway 7, west of the Hanmer Springs turnoff, about 4.45pm on Friday.

Honey was travelling back to his family in Collingwood, Tasman, for King’s Birthday weekend.

The family in the other vehicle – Hailey Palmer, her partner, and their 7-month-old daughter, Isla – escaped mostly unhurt, but their 3-year-old border collie Ace was missing.

The dog had been on the back of their Hilux when the impact of the crash flipped it over and left it teetering upside down on a length of guardrail.

“We are all OK but unfortunately our dog Ace was on the back of the ute and would have been thrown off when we rolled,” Palmer, from Culverden, wrote on a social media after the crash.

She told Stuff she and family and friends went out to the crash area on Sunday to try to find Ace.

They left clothing and food near the crash site, and were following up a tip from a woman who thought she had seen Ace somewhere near Glenhope and Glynn Wye stations, between 10km and 18km from the crash site.

supplied/Stuff The impact of the crash flipped this ute.

The motorist, a dog trainer, told Palmer she had seen a border collie in a paddock on Friday night, running along the fenceline in apparent distress, Palmer said.

Aside from a minor fracture to her partner's foot, and some bruising, the couple and baby Isla were unharmed, she said.

Anyone who believes they’ve seen Ace can contact the family via North Canterbury Vets, whose Facebook post has been shared more than 1400 times in a little over 24 hours.

On Sunday night, another update on the vet’s Facebook page said the family had walked from the crash site so Ace had a scent to follow.

Supplied Family and friends have been out looking for Ace, and clothing and food has been left nearby.

“To protect the scent trail laid [on Sunday] for now the less people walking the site the better. If you are in the area please continue to keep an eye out. Any news on Ace is welcomed,” it said.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash was under way, police said earlier.

A Givealittle page was created for Honey’s father Bryan and his two sisters to help them prepare for Honey’s tangi, bring his body home from Christchurch, and support the family while they grieve his loss.

Supplied Patrick Honey, 20, was in the other vehicle and died at the scene. A family friend says he was a “real bright mature kid”.

Family friend and Honey’s former teacher Erihapeti McPherson said Honey had grown into a talented, mature, and polite young man.

“He was a real bright mature kid, helping people by being encouraging, he’s just an all-round nice, well-balanced young man, very mature for his age, cheeky smile.

“He’s going to be really sorely missing in this community because he was such a stand-out kid.”