Have you seen Veon? Police searching for Whangarei man

Have you seen Veon Smith?

Police are appealing to the public for help in the search for 48-year-old Veon Smith.

Smith was last seen at his Whangārei home on Sunday.

His car was found at Mair Park on Sunday afternoon, but he was not with the vehicle, police said.

“Police and Veon’s family have serious concerns for his wellbeing and safety,” a police spokesperson said.

The 48-year-old was last seen wearing track pants and a checked shirt.

Police described him as tall, with short brown hair and a slim build.

“A number of extensive searches to try and locate Veon have been unsuccessful, and police are now appealing to the public for help,” the spokesperson said.

Police have asked if anyone has seen Smith, or has any information that could assist in the search to contact 111.

You can also contact police on 105, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file 230604/1348.