Candlelight vigil by Kiwi-Indian community for victims of deadly train crash

Rescuers work to take out the bodies from a passenger train that derailed in the eastern Indian state of Odisha last Saturday.

Auckland’s Kiwi-Indian community will hold a candlelight vigil to remember those that died in a fatal train crash in India.

At least 288 people were killed and more than 900 were injured after a crash involving two passenger trains and a stationary freight train happened in India’s eastern state of Odisha, on Saturday.

Dhansukh Lal​, the president of the Auckland Indian Association, said it was one of the deadliest train accidents to happen in India.

He said the vigil would provide an avenue for the community to pay their respects and come together to grieve.

“It is a major disaster in our motherland India. We are holding the candlelight vigil ... to light 288 candles -one for each victim. It is to show respect and pay tribute to the victims of the train tragedy.

“We want the wider public to come and join us in sending prayers to the victims.”

Uncredited/AP Rescuers work at the site of the accident, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Odisha (AP Photo)

Jeet Suchdev, founder and chairperson of Bhartiya Samaj a not-for-profit charitable trust, said the community was in absolute shock.

“People have lost their lives, family members and friends. We are inviting the community here [in Auckland] to come forward and support each other in the time of grief.

”People who may be concerned about families and friends back home can share their grief with the community at the vigil.”

Arvind Kumar/Stuff Dhansukh Lal​, president of the Auckland Indian Association Incorporated, is encouraging the Inidan and wider community to attend the vigil(File photo)

A passenger train carrying nearly 3000 people derailed on to an adjacent track and was struck by an incoming train, also hitting a nearby stationary freight train.

The rescue operation took more than three days as emergency services dug through piles of debris and wreckage to rescue survivors and retrieve the dead.

India has one of the world’s largest rail networks. Nearly 22 million people use the train service which has 14,000 trains entering 8000 stations across India daily.

The vigil will be held on Sunday, June 11, from 10am at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre in Eden Terrace.