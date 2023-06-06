Muslim parents encouraged to share their concerns about 'Pride Week' by Islamic association

The prime minister says there are a lot of positive vibes at the Auckland event.

New Zealand’s umbrellla Islamic association has sent an “urgent advisory” to Muslim parents who are concerned about schools participating in Pride Week – the annual celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The letter sent on Monday by the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) informed its members that they had been contacted by concerned parents and educators about Pride week.

In the letter FIANZ, which states on its website that it is: “a community of inclusivity and integrity”, said that while schools have a choice to register for Pride events, it is not a regulation of the Ministry of Education.

“We request all Muslim parents to take an active part in your local school and make your views known,” the letter stated.

READ MORE:

* 'Awful and targeted': Librarians, teachers fear bitter culture wars reaching NZ

* An Indonesian school is trialling 5am starts. Parents aren't happy

* Alarm bells sound over Black Caps breeding ground



“We suggest parents and caregivers contact the schools directly and share your concerns with the school principal, the school board and the class teacher.

“If your school has decided to participate in Pride Week, we have attached optional letters which you can send to the school.”

Schools’ Pride Week Aotearoa, scheduled to be celebrated between June 12 and 16, is led by InsideOUT which is funded by the Ministry of Education.

Muslim parent Naveed Ahsan Tariq said that while he doesn’t believe in “these things,” he thinks children should be aware of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I can understand what FIANZ says and what most religious views are, but personally I think it should be a matter choice,” he said.

“Since we are living in an open culture and things are changing quite a lot, kids should be aware that there is a [LGBTQIA+] community.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Rafiqah Sulaiman Binti Abdullah, says it is not inappropriate for children to learn about the LGBTQIA+ community (file photo)

Rafiqah Sulaiman Binti Abdullah, who advocates for LGBTQIA+ rights and social equity, said it is not inappropriate for children to know about the LGBTQIA+ communities.

“Pride month is about advocating for rainbow rights because we live in a society that embraces human rights," she said.

“Many children have been exposed to adult topics like marriage and kissing. However, pride is not all about sex education. Instead, it educates about people who love the same gender, who are gender diverse and who are intersex. We are a part of Allah's diverse creation.”

Peter Meecham Finn Haycox, 11, with his mum Elly Haycox during the Stand in Solidarity gathering held to affirm trans rights by supporters many of which are from the Pride community. Held at the Bridge of Remembrance in Christchurch. (File photo)

According to the Ministry of Education website, Pride week in schools aims to celebrate and affirm Rainbow identities, help Rainbow ākonga develop a sense of belonging at school and with their peers, and reduce experiences of bullying and distress for Rainbow ākonga.

The Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand defines itself as an apex body guiding New Zealand Muslims in the promotion of religious, social, educational, cultural and economic activities in accordance with the principles of Islam.

FIANZ has been approached for comment.