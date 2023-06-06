Abandoned house on fire in Auckland's Whangaparāoa

Abandoned house engulfed in flames in Auckland's Whangaparāoa on Tuesday afternoon.

An abandoned property on Rawhiti Road in Auckland’s Whangaparāoa has gone up in flames on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) received "multiple" 111 calls about a two-storey house fire at 2.39pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters attended the scene of a "fully involved" fire, and a FENZ spokesperson said the team had launched an "external attack", which meant they were standing outside the house attempting to douse the flames

Six fire trucks were at the scene. By 3.30pm, police confirmed the fire was under control and an investigation was now under way.

No injuries had been reported.

A local worker said she could see “flames coming out of the roof and windows” of a house near her business.

Another local said it was “quite spectacular” seeing the fire.

“The fire brigade was very quick to attend. There’s still a little bit of smoke. The property has been derelict for some time,” he said.

As of 4.40pm, one fire truck was still at the house.

Fire investigators have been called to the scene.