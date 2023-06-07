Large blaze breaks out in Shelly Bay, cause of fire 'unknown'

The fire in Shelly Bay came as a fright for nearby residents woken by the orange glow of the blaze.

Firefighters are dampening down the remnants of a large blaze that broke out in the early hours of this morning within the industrial area of a controversial $500 million Shelly Bay development in Wellington.

At 6.30am, almost all of Shelly Bay Rd was blocked off, and a cordon had been set up 1.5km from the site. Police and fire lights were still visible on the scene across Evans Bay around 7am.

A local resident said they woke to “popping noises” and saw “an unusual orange glow bouncing off the wall”.

Supplied/Stuff Firefighters battle Shelly Bay blaze in Wellington.

Images from the scene overnight showed huge flames coming from the area in Miramar Peninsula.

READ MORE:

* Shovel finally hits dirt at controversial Shelly Bay development

* Historic buildings and wharves in Shelly Bay to be bowled due to major safety risk

* Mana whenua occupiers denounce proposed $350m housing plan



Fire and Emergency (Fenz) central shift manager Shannon Lucas said emergency services received multiple calls at about 3am to a warehouse fire in the development which was “fully involved” by the time firefighters arrived.

Supplied Fire as seen in Shelly Bay.

Fenz said the fire had been deemed out by 7am, and crews remained on scene to dampen the area.

One fire truck and two ladders remained at the scene and a fire investigator had been called in.

"At the moment the cause is unknown," a Fenz spokesperson said.

Supplied Fire breaks out in Shelly Bay.

The fire was about 40m by 50m and there were four pumping appliances, two aerial appliances and a tanker all working to extinguish the fire, she said.

Firefighters were expecting to maintain a presence there for some time to dampen down flames.

Supplied A view of the Shelly Bay fire behind the harbour’s biggest island, Matiu-Somes, as seen from from Lower Hutt.

Emergency services have set up a cordon preventing traffic heading down the road at the junction of Shelly Bay Rd and Miramar Ave.

Wellington iwi Taranaki Whānui chairperson Kara Puketapu-Dentice said he only became aware of the fire when he woke up and saw it on television on Wednesday morning.

His main concern was confirming nobody was inside the burning structure. He was calling around to find out more but it appeared to be in the northern of two bays at Shelly Bay and possibly near some wharves where demolition work was under way.

Many of the other buildings at Shelly Bay had already been demolished to make way for the development but a popular cafe building remained there, he confirmed.

Supplied/Stuff Firefighters battle Shelly Bay blaze in Wellington.

Shelly Bay background

A 525-day occupation at Shelly Bay came to an end in May 2022. It had started as a one-man sentry the day after the Wellington City Council agreed to sell and lease its land there to developers.

But that was just one twist in a long saga at the bay, which was once an Air Force base.

Taranaki Whānui bought most of the land at Shelly Bay using its cash payment from its Treaty of Waitangi settlement money but, after a deal with filmmaker Sir Peter Jackson to build a film museum fell flat, its future was uncertain.

Then developer Ian Cassels came on the scene with a plan for a $500 million development there.

But the sale to Cassels was voted down by members but then sold to him in smaller parcels, avoiding the need for it to go to a members’ vote.

Meanwhile, a separate stoush was brewing with the Wellington City Council granting the development -of 350 homes, a retirement village, and more via a non-notified resource consent, cutting out the chance for public submissions.

Local outrage led to that decision being chucked out and the resource consent going to a panel of independent commissioners looking into it and eventually granting consent.

While the occupation ended in May 2022, opposition to the earlier sale of iwi land did not die with a number of smaller protests there.

This included a rival group, which largely started out of the 23-day occupation of Parliament, then moved to a bay near Shelly Bay when that ended in early 2022.

Adding to the recent unrest was the controversial demolition of buildings there that were meant to be retained in the development but then found to be structurally unsound and needed to be demolished.