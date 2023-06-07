Four people escape Rotorua house gutted by fire

Firefighters were called to Humarana on Tuesday night. (File photo)

Four people were safely evacuated after fire spread through the roof of a two-storey house in Rotorua.

Firefighters were called to Humarana on Tuesday at 10.21pm.

A fire and emergency communications shift manager said the fire had taken over the roof of the house.

“Four people were evacuated and checked over by St John.”

He said no significant injuries were reported.

“We sent three fire appliances and one tap water tanker at 10.35pm. Later, we transported another two water tankers and support vehicles.”

The fire was successfully contained.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.