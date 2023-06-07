Watch: Flaming car closes lanes on Auckland motorway

Anneka Maree A car fire near the Redoubt Rd on-ramp on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

A car fire on SH1 has blocked lanes on Auckland’s Southern Motorway.

Two southbound lanes are blocked near the Redoubt Rd on-ramp on State Highway 1, as smoke causes visibility issues for drivers.

The incident was reported at 11.07am on Wednesday.

A video taken by a motorist travelling in the opposite direction clearly shows a car engulfed in flames. It had been moved to the side of the road as clouds of black smoke pour into the air.

Supplied/Stuff A car fire was causing problems for drivers on Auckland's Southern Motorway at lunchtime on Wdnesday.

Commuters between Takanini and Papakura are being asked to avoid the area altogether.

A fire and emergency communications shift manager said fire was in attendance and no injuries were reported.

Waka Kotahi advised commuters to merge to the right and pass with care.

It was the second major incident in the area on Wednesday after a truck overturned during the morning rush hour, spilling 22 tonnes of carpet glue across Roscommon Rd, near the Cavendish Rd off-ramp.