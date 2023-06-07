Parents' last-minute plea to Auckland councillors as childcare cuts go to vote

It's the eleventh hour for council owned community creches attended by 350 or so kids across Auckland, and parents have renewed calls for a time out on cuts.

On Thursday, councillors will meet to vote on mayor Wayne Brown’s budget which proposes a range of belt-tightening measures, including one to repurpose 10 Kauri Kids childcare centres across the city for commercial gain.

According to briefing documents, the centres cost the council around $200,000 a year, but the budget indicates $1 million dollars could be gained by renting out the spaces they occupy.

Hibiscus Coast mother Jessica Lee believes consultation on the proposed cut has been disingenuous and the motivation behind it appeared to be “ideological”.

READ MORE:

* Wayne Brown's budget refresh - what's changed?

* Call for ‘time out’ as Auckland mayor proposes scrapping childcare centres

* Scrapping Auckland Council childcare centres could cost ratepayers $1m, union says



“I’m not asking the council to pay a million dollars to look after someone else’s children, I just want clarification on where this figure is coming from.”

In March, Aucklanders were asked if they wanted the council to “save $1 million” by not providing childcare. Just 14% of people who made a submission on the consultation disagreed with this leading question.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff Hibiscus Coast mother Jessica Lee said access to local childcare was an essential for working mums during a cost of living crisis.

“As a parent and ratepayer, I’m all for the council being financially responsible, but they haven’t been transparent about this and I don’t know if it’s a fair deal,” Lee said.

Meanwhile, she said her mortgage payments had recently gone up by more than $200 a week – childcare meant she could work and put food on the table.

Catherine McFadzien does part-time relief work for Kauri Kids, and said losing the service would have a “huge” impact on working parents in the community.

“We’re talking about children and families, not corporations. The community feels like its being pushed down after everyone came out in December to engage. We’ve been ignored.”

Parents across the city held community meetings and launched a petition that reached 2300 signatures.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff Parents met at Kauri Kids in Beach Haven to discuss how to generate community support for retaining the childcare centre.

McFadzien thought – when the mayor signalled he would soften budget cuts to community services – that Kauri Kids would be safe. She was wrong.

It remains as an item for a budget that could be voted through in its entirety, rather than considered line by line.

Councillor Richard Hills has been canvassing his colleagues and says he’s had to accept most will not vote to retain regional funding for Kauri Kids – but all may not be lost.

Hills said he and councillor Julie Fairey had been busy trying to gain support for a proposal to allow local boards to decide whether to retain the centres out of their own funding.

“As far as I know, some of the centres make a profit, so it could help local boards. They could get a community trust to take on management and have a lease.”

However, Fairey is embroiled in a stoush over owning Auckland Airport shares – which the budget proposes to sell – with her ability to vote on the budget hanging in the balance on Wednesday.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff North Shore youngsters Van and Jackson Francis were sad to learn at a public meeting about Kauri Kids that their childcare centre may soon be gone.

Hills said he remains sceptical that any savings could be realised for the council by renting out the spaces, which are inside community halls and leisure centres.

“Various councillors and the mayor may believe that the council shouldn’t be in ECE, but that’s a very different assumption to making a million dollars.”

Mayor Wayne Brown’s office was approached for comment but did not respond by the deadline.

Do you have children that attend Kauri Kids? Contact jonathan.killick@stuff.co.nz