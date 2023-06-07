Concern for Whangārei man still missing since the weekend

Veon Smith was last seen at his home on Sunday.

Police are still searching for 48-year-old Veon Smith, who went missing from his Whangārei home on Sunday June 4.

Police first appealed to the public for any sightings of Smith on Monday, but are asking again.

“As previously advised, Veon’s vehicle was located the same afternoon parked at Mair Park, Whangārei,” a police spokesperson said.

Smith was last seen wearing a pair of black Hunting and Fishing track pants and a long sleeve polar fleece shirt with dark green and black squares on it.

NZ Police/Supplied Veon Smith was last seen at his home on Sunday.

Police described him as tall, with short brown hair and slim build.

“Despite an extensive search in the Mair Park and Parahaki areas this week, we have not yet located Veon, and both police and his family have serious concerns for his safety,” the spokesperson said.

Police say it is possible Smith has travelled out of the area.

“We continue to ask anyone who has any information, or knows the whereabouts of Veon, to please contact police,” the spokesperson said.

Police have asked the public if they had found anything unusual in Mair Park or on Parahaki, to please call 105 and quote file number 230604/1348.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.