Two Lotto players share $1 million, Powerball jackpots to $17m
Two Lotto players from Picton and Otago have won $500,000 in Lotto First Division.
The winning tickets for Wednesday's draw were sold at Four Square Picton, and through the MyLotto app to a player from Otago, Lotto said.
A Strike player won $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Bayfair Lotto in Mount Maunganui.
Powerball rolls over to $17 million after not being struck.
Meanwhile, 18 people won $15,117 in Lotto's Second Division.