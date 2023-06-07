Two Lotto players share $1 million, Powerball jackpots to $17m

The winning tickets for Wednesday's draw were sold at Four Square Picton in Picton, and through the MyLotto app to a player from Otago, Lotto said.

Two Lotto players from Picton and Otago have won $500,000 in Lotto First Division.

The winning tickets for Wednesday's draw were sold at Four Square Picton, and through the MyLotto app to a player from Otago, Lotto said.

A Strike player won $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Bayfair Lotto in Mount Maunganui.

Powerball rolls over to $17 million after not being struck.

Meanwhile, 18 people won $15,117 in Lotto's Second Division.