Darren Godfrey was killed in car crash that closed SH14 in Northland

Darren Neal Godfrey has been named as one of two people who died in a fatal crash in Northland last week.

The 33-year-old died after a two-vehicle crash on SH14, near the intersection of Otuhi Rd, Wheki Valley, on June 1.

Police released the man’s name on Thursday after he was formally identified and the next of kin were informed.

Police have previously asked for witness to come forward with accounts or any vifdeo that could help them in their investigation.

Investigators said they want witnesses to the crash, the cars driving in the area prior to the crash or anyone with dash cam footage to get in touch and share what they know.

The crash closed down the road, which police said there were no diversions possible for.

People driving between Whangārei and Dargaville would have had to head south towards Auckland, before cutting back towards the east coast.