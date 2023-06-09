The Warehouse rejects Brian Tamaki's claim about puberty blockers

Brian Tamaki from Destiny Church turned up at protest yelling at pro-trans protesters in Albert Park back in March.

The Warehouse has clapped back at self-styled Apostle Brian Tamaki, who claimed the chain was selling puberty blockers, telling him to stop spreading disinformation.

In a video posted on Twitter, Tamaki tells a service: “The transgender agenda must be stopped. We will legislate against the whole gay pride movement.”

Earlier this year, Tamaki announced he will run for Parliament as leader of his Freedoms New Zealand Party.

In the video, Tamaki went on to say: “They’ve infiltrated our companies to the point now The Warehouse is now actually selling puberty blockers on the shelves.”

The Warehouse replied to the tweet, saying it doesn’t sell prescription medicines.

“Stop spreading your awful disinformation Brian, hate has no place in New Zealand.”

In a statement, Brian Tamaki said his comment was in protest of The Warehouse selling Pride products with a small percentage of profit going to an organisation that supports LGBTQIA+ youth.

Craig Hoyle/Stuff Brian and Hannah Tamaki marched down Queen St followed by thousands of supporters on the day of the Posie Parker event in Auckland.

Last week, Stuff reported a conspiracy influencer had taken offence to a Pride month promotion on The Warehouse’s website.

This then turned into other people filing complaints to the company through customer support.

On Twitter, Facebook and Telegram, many dozens of users have called for a boycott of the company and its other brands, posts which have been shared with tens of thousands of people, according to online metrics.

It has spread further into calls for a boycott of anything vaguely Pride-related.

This echoed Tamaki’s comments in the video who said The Warehouse should be boycotted.

Earlier this year, Tamaki turned up to controversial anti-trans activist Posie Parker’s event at Albert Park. He yelled at pro-trans protestors.