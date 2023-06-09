Bus collides with police car, two officers injured

Two police officers have been injured in crash with a bus in central Auckland.

The crash happened at around 3.20pm on Friday at the intersection of Beach Road and Tangihua Street.

One officer was taken to Auckland City Hospital with serious injuries.

A second officer has also been taken to hospital with moderate injuries and at least one bus passenger received minor injuries.

Acting Inspector Greg Brand said police were responding to an incident when the accident happened.

The police car drove into the intersection at “low speed” with lights and sirens on, he said.

That’s when police collided with the bus.

“I would like to acknowledge the members of the public who immediately came to our officers’ aid and assisted at the scene, Brand said.

St John were called to the incident at 3.22pm and responded with one ambulance.

The Serious Crash Unit had been called to the scene and an investigation will be launched.