Police are investigating after a person was shot in Northland on Friday night.

Armed police were called out to reports of gunshots at an address on Taemaro Rd in Hihi, near Mangōnui, around 9:20pm.

One person was shot, and had moderate injuries, a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said there didn’t appear to be any risk to the public.