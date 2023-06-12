Pilot speaks of rescue of two boys critically hurt by sand dune collapse on Great Barrier Island

A rescue helicopter pilot has described how a community banded together to save the lives of two boys after they became trapped under a collapsed sand dune.

The two boys, believed to be aged between 10 and 15, were critically injured around 4.30pm on Sunday at Medlands Beach on Great Barrier Island.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter pilot Johnny Stanton said crews were called to the island, 100 kilometres north-east of central Auckland around 4.30pm and were told people were “trapped under sand”.

“When we realised two people were likely injured we dispatched a second helicopter to come along too and arrived around 5pm.”

Stanton said when he landed on the beach he could see two groups of people working on saving the boys.

“Our critical care team jumped out and went straight over to them while we went to the nearby campsite and then brought more gear down.”

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Medlands Beach is in Oruawharo Bay on the east coast of Great Barrier Island.

Stanton said there would’ve been around 50 people on the beach helping, including paramedics, police, volunteer firefighters and staff from a local medical centre.

The two boys were then airlifted to Starship Hospital in Auckland where they remained in a critical condition on Monday.

Stanton said while he had been on jobs to the island many times before it had never been for something of this nature.

“I’m not sure exactly what was going on or how it all happened, but there were sand dunes or banks on the beach.

“It was a pretty tough job, but I want to emphasise the great teamwork done by everyone who helped out.”

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The beach was quiet on Monday, following the incident.

The boys were students at nearby Kaitoke School, the school’s principal Leanne Eloff said it had been a “terrible freak accident”.

“Our focus is on supporting the family, along with the wider school whānau through this hugely difficult time.

“We are a tight-knit community here on Aotea, where everybody knows each other, so something like this impacts everyone. We are all hoping for a full recovery for the boys."

Great Barrier/Aotea Local Board chairperson Izzy Fordham said the incident was still “far too raw” to speak about with media and the community were “in shock”.

“People here won’t want to talk about it yet – the community and the families are still coming to grips with it.”