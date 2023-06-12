Dirt bike rider dies a week after crash in Clover Park, Auckland

The fatal crash happened at the intersection of Te Irirangi Drive and Hollyford Drive in Clover Park.

The driver of a dirt bike has died a week after a serious crash with a car in Clover Park, Auckland.

The crash at the intersection of Te Irirangi Drive and Hollyford Drive, was reported at 5.42pm, on Sunday, June 4.

The serious crash involved a dirt bike and a car. A police spokesperson said the driver of the dirt bike was hospitalised for a week before their death.

“We extend our condolences to their family at this difficult time,” the spokesperson said.

Police were continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.