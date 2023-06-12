Dirt bike rider dies a week after crash in Clover Park, Auckland

09:38, Jun 12 2023
The fatal crash happened at the intersection of Te Irirangi Drive and Hollyford Drive in Clover Park.
Stuff
The fatal crash happened at the intersection of Te Irirangi Drive and Hollyford Drive in Clover Park.

The driver of a dirt bike has died a week after a serious crash with a car in Clover Park, Auckland.

The crash at the intersection of Te Irirangi Drive and Hollyford Drive, was reported at 5.42pm, on Sunday, June 4.

The serious crash involved a dirt bike and a car. A police spokesperson said the driver of the dirt bike was hospitalised for a week before their death.

“We extend our condolences to their family at this difficult time,” the spokesperson said.

Police were continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.