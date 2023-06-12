Kaikohe homicide: Family of Linda Woods believe tragedy will 'build a stronger community'

Police cordon a property on Taraire St in Kaikohe where a woman died after a home invasion on Thursday night.

On June 1, 71-year-old Kaikohe local Linda Woods was killed during a home invasion that police believe was “sexually motivated”

A 52-year-old man was charged with manslaughter in relation to the death last Tuesday, as well as aggravated assault and burglary

The arrest came just hours after police swarmed a property on the same street as Woods’ home

The whānau of Kaikohe woman Linda Woods, who was allegedly killed during a home invasion, say they hope “something good” could come from the tragedy.

The 71-year-old was killed on June 1 and a 52-year-old man, who has interim name suppression, has been accused of her manslaughter.

Police previously said Woods was “attempting to intervene to assist her family members who were also inside the property” when she died.

Police said they were called to the home on Taraire Street at 11.41pm after reports an intruder was found inside the property.

A “struggle” took place after a man was discovered in one of the occupant’s bedrooms, they said.

It’s understood Woods shared the home with four generations of her whānau, all of whom are female. Police said they believed this could have been why the offender targeted Woods’ home.

RICHARD EDMONDSON/Supplied Linda Woods, left, was a well-liked member of the Kaikohe community, who “wouldn’t hurt anyone”, a neighbour said.

Woods whānau have now released a statement regarding her death and have said the surrounding circumstances had “thrust their private family into the spotlight”.

“We are overwhelmed and humbled by the generosity and support that has poured in for us. No words can express our gratitude,” the statement said.

The whānau said they acknowledged the death of Woods had affected not only her family, but the Kaikohe community as a whole.

”If something good can come from this tragedy, mum would feel honoured and happy that she had some part to play.

”We’re very aware that we live in a small community and things like these can either tear us apart or bring us together as a stronger community. We believe the outcome will be the latter.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police at a property on Taraire St in Kaikohe, a few days after Linda Woods death.

The whānau acknowledged there was another family who had been affected by the tragedy – the family of the accused.

”We live in a small town, and therefore I want it known that the actions that took place lay with one person and that person alone.

”We have laid our mum to rest and it was a beautiful send-off. We are on our hardest journey now, and it will take time for us to heal, we’ll endeavour to make her proud.”