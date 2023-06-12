Fireman called to Great Barrier sand dune incident discovers boy involved was his son

Two Boys have been critically hurt on Great Barrier Island after a sand dune collapse at Medlands Beach near the Medlands Campground.

An emergency service worker called to the Great Barrier site where two young boys were buried in a sand dune got there to realise one of the kids involved was his own.

A family picnic at Medlands Beach on Aotea Great Barrier Island turned to tragedy after a sand dune collapsed, burying two boys.

The boys were transported by helicopter to hospital in Auckland on Sunday in a critical condition.

A first responder who attended the incident told Stuff that a group of children had been digging tunnels in the dunes when one collapsed.

A child sought the help of parents who found a 14-year-old’s leg sticking out of the sand, and were able to pull him out with the help of a vehicle.

However, a 12-year-old had been completely buried and wasn't breathing by the time people at the beach had frantically dug him out.

Fire and Emergency volunteers arrived at the scene and one of the volunteers was the boy's father.

Police, paramedics and local nurses were able to resuscitate the boy before emergency helicopters arrived.

Amid all this, a local resident had tried to go get help, but in a panic rolled his vehicle upside down on the beach.

Two of the parents were transported with the boys in helicopters to hospital, but other family members have been desperately trying to get a seat on the limited flights off the island.

"It's been a sleepless stressful night for them," a resident said.

They said that this morning a man at the airport gave up his seat on the 9am flight so that a parent could get to Auckland to see their child.

"It's been a traumatising incident for the community. There were a lot of people on the beach who witnessed it."

A man who had lived on the island for 40 years said he hadn't heard of an incident like this before.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter pilot Johnny Stanton said crews were called to the island, 100 kilometres north-east of central Auckland around 4.30pm and were told people were “trapped under sand”.

“When we realised two people were likely injured we dispatched a second helicopter to come along too and arrived around 5pm.”

Stanton said when he landed on the beach he could see two groups of people working on saving the boys.

“Our critical care team jumped out and went straight over to them while we went to the nearby campsite and then brought more gear down.”

Stanton said there would’ve been around 50 people on the beach helping, including paramedics, police, volunteer firefighters and staff from a local medical centre.