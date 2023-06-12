Muriwai to reopen to public four months after Cyclone Gabrielle

A week after Cyclone Gabrielle ripped through the North Island, some streets in the West Auckland community of Muriwai remain cordoned off, with residents unable to access their homes.

After four months cyclone-hit Muriwai on Auckland’s west coast will reopen to the public, when the cordon is lifted at 6am on Friday.

The cordon was put in place in February, following the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle to reduce the risk to public safety and minimise community distress.

The West Auckland beachside community was hit hard by the cyclone, with heavy rain causing slips which killed two volunteer firefighters.

Auckland Council’s Deputy Group Recovery Manager Mace Ward says the Tāmaki Makaurau Recovery Coordination Office has been working closely with the community on the opening plan.

The outer cordon on the corner of Waitea Road and Oaia Road will be lifted on Friday, and Aucklanders can once again visit Muriwai.

“We understand for some residents in Muriwai the decision to lift the outer cordon may cause distress. However, it is important to note that people have a legal right to move freely around New Zealand.”

“As safety and security issues are resolved and mitigations put in place, the decision to keep the outer cordon closed is no longer justifiable”, Ward said.

However, for security, and public safety, other cordons remain in place.

Muriwai, in West Auckland was pummelled by Cyclone Gabrielle, causing slips and significant damage.

There was still cordons in place, at the start of Domain Crescent, Motutara Road – from the intersection of Motutara Road and Muriwai Road, to the intersection of Motutara Road and Coast Road.

“These cordons will continue to have a security presence to enforce the cordon and restrict access to areas of Muriwai that continue to have a safety risk.”

Vehicle access to the beach will remain closed, including 4WD access at Coast Road, which will remain locked.

Aerial photos taken in the days following Cyclone Gabrielle show the scale of the slip damage in Muriwai.

But, access to the beach by pedestrians, surfers, kite surfers and horse riders is welcomed.

Waitea Road will be temporarily reduced to 30kph and no stopping will be permitted.

Ward said visitors to Muriwai need to be respectful to the community and obey the cordons.

“Muriwai residents have gone through a very tough time, and we urge visitors to be mindful of the situation.”