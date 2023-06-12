Share the bright spots in your area and win

Ōtaki Library car park – one of New Zealand’s bright spots.

No matter where you live in New Zealand, you’re bound to know bright spots that have a real wow factor.

Help us discover all the beautiful, colourful corners of Aotearoa.

Resene and Neighbourly have teamed up this winter to bring you Bright Spots, a celebration of the bright and bold spaces in your community.

Snap and share the spots in your neighbourhood that bring a smile to your face and enter to be in to win. There are over $5000 worth of Resene prizes to be won.

There are 10 prizes of $250 Resene ColorShop vouchers and $250 Prezzy cards up for grabs.

To enter, click here. You must have a Neighbourly account to enter.

Entries close on July 2.

Here are some awesome bright spots submitted for entry so far:

Fiona Cameron/Supplied Colourful houses in Fiona Cameron's neighbourhood in Aro Valley, Wellington.

Megan Richards/Supplied Public toilets in Taupō.

Carole Edwards/Supplied Evans Bay boatshed, Hataitai.

Jan & Marian Weststrate/Supplied An outside area at Home4All, a community-based day-care facility for people in the early stages of dementia.