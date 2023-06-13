Yeah, Nah: Is NZ a 'negative, wet, whiny, inward-looking country'?

National Party leader Christopher Luxon was filmed on Monday calling New Zealand a “very negative, wet, whiny, inward-looking country” while chatting with farmers in Helensville.

Luxon can be heard on the 1News video telling farmers: “We (New Zealand) have lost the plot, and we have to get our mojo back.”

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins later scolded the National Party leader for “running New Zealand down”.

1 NEWS National leader Christopher Luxon described New Zealand as a "whiny, inward-looking country" while speaking to farmers in Helensville.

On Facebook, Luxon reiterated his comments, saying, “while chatting with a farmer today I said that New Zealand has become negative, whiny and inward looking – and that we needed a big dose of ambition and aspiration.

“It’s true. New Zealand is the best country on Planet Earth but under Labour we’ve been heading in the wrong direction and lost our mojo.”

What do you think? Is Luxon’s description of Aotearoa fair enough, or has he missed the mark? Vote in the Yeah, Nah poll above.