Auckland Transport U-turn sees Hop card retailers allowed on board in Wellsford

Auckland Transport has backed down on its decision to not have any Hop card facilities in Wellsford, where residents have to travel 19km to Warkworth to buy or top-up their cards. (File photo)

Auckland’s northernmost residents will soon be able to buy and top-up their Hop cards locally, after Auckland Transport made a U-turn on its decision not to have Hop retailers in Wellsford.

Hammer Hardware Wellsford, opposite the town’s bus station, recently applied to be a Hop retailer, which would allow the business to sell and top up Hop cards.

AT declined the request as it was “not looking to increase” the number of retailers in Wellsford, despite there being none, and cited its “limited number of retail devices” as a factor.

But following a Stuff story on the Hop card blackspot, AT visited Wellsford to investigate solutions and backtracked on its decision.

As a result, Hammer Hardware, The Nook and Woodys Winners have been given prepaid Hop cards – which cost $20 and come with $10 credit – to sell while a Hop card retail machine is installed at Hammer Hardware.

“This would provide the community with the ability to easily and quickly purchase a new or top-up their existing AT Hop card in Wellsford,” AT manager of customer care and retail channels Richard Griggs​​ said.

Hammer Hardware Wellsford will soon have Hop card retail machines. (File photo)

The Hop card retail machine would be available seven days a week during Hammer Hardware’s opening hours.

Hammer Hardware store owner Mitch Martin said it was a good outcome for the community.

“The message was received by the AT Hop team loud and clear – and all kudos to them, they have worked really quickly to close the gap and get Wellsford on the Hop card map.

“I believe one of the reasons for success was the article [Stuff] wrote, so a big thank you from us and the Wellsford community.”

Previously, residents had to travel 19km to Warkworth to buy or top up their Hop cards, or do so online.

It can take up to 10 days for an online purchased Hop card to arrive, and between 24 and 72 hours for an online top up to process, according to AT’s website.

A map of Hop card retailers and top up machine locations shows city fringe areas in the south, such as Pukekohe and Waiuku, are well served.

Martin wanted to be a Hop card retailer to make public transport more accessible for the community and was “really disappointed” AT didn’t initially share his view.

“It seems ridiculous that there’s this big push to use public transport and yet they won’t make it easy to ride if you live in Wellsford.”

Wellsford’s 998 bus service runs to and from Warkworth hourly, seven days a week. It usually carries slightly over 500 passengers per week.

The service began in 2019 and for the first three years was funded by the Rodney Transport Targeted Rate – which residents pay on top of their usual rates to accelerate local transport projects.