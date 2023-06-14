Scientists discover fossil dolphin species with tusk-like teeth

A reconstructed image of Nihohae matakoi in New Zealand's Oligocene oceans, pursuing a shoal of squid.

Scientists have discovered a fossil of a new dolphin species in New Zealand with tusk-like teeth that stick out horizontally.

The 25-million-year-old fossil was found in Waitaki’s freshly designated UNESCO Global Geopark with an “exceptionally well-preserved” skull and jaw in the late 90s.

University of Otago scientists studied the species Nihohae matakoi, with lead author Dr Ambre Coste saying teeth like this at the front of its mouth is “very unusual” and not seen in modern dolphins.

It suggested a feeding technique not previously seen in marine mammals where the dolphin would rapidly swing its head from side to side to injure or stun prey, making them easier to catch and eat.

The scientists think the species would likely have measured just over 2 meters long, had a slightly longer neck than modern dolphins and rounded paddle-like front fins.

Coste said it would have lived off the coast of ancient New Zealand, which at the time was mostly underwater.

It was believed to have hunted small soft bodied prey like squid because there was no evidence of wear on any of its teeth.

The new dolphin fossil species had tusk-like teeth that stick out horizontally.

The lack of wear marks showed it didn't use them to rummage through sand, and the flat front teeth indicated they wouldn't have been useful for gripping prey.

“The new species offers a glimpse into the amazing diversity of ancient dolphin species and their incredible adaptations for hunting and survival.”

Coste said some of the rest of the skeleton was found, but it was not complete, with only a few ribs and vertebrae found.

The fossils of the dolphin species Nihohae matakoi were excavated after being discovered in 1998.

The bones were found by an amateur palaeontologist who had been looking around the rocks on December 18 in 1998, University of Otago senior lecturer of oral biology and co-author of the research Carolina Loch said.

They were excavated, which took a few years, before being displayed in the University of Otago Geology Museum.

Over the last few years they were studied by Coste, who was completing her PHD at the time – alongside Loch and Emeritus Professor R Ewan Fordyce.

Stuff Old photos of the fossil being prepared.

They used the teeth and bones to interpret how the dolphins would have lived.

Loch said it was special because the species was found in Waitaki’s UNESCO Global Geopark, which was only designated this year.

It proved how important the area and New Zealand was for palaeontology, she said.