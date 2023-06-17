Indian woman threatened with 'honour killing' wins four-year battle to stay in NZ

A 32-year-old Indian woman who was threatened with “honour killing” in India is granted permission to stay in New Zealand.

An Indian woman who was denied asylum by Immigration New Zealand four years ago, has now been granted permission to stay in the country.

The 32-year-old woman who came to Aotearoa in early 2016 on a student visa, sought refugee status on the grounds that her family in India would kill her for marrying someone from a lower caste.

The woman cut all the ties with her family in 2017 when she married a man of the same religion but a different caste.

Since then, she has lived under a constant threat of going back home once her visa expired.

In 2019, she sought refugee and protection status with the Refugee Status Unit of Immigration NZ, but it was declined in 2022.

However, the Immigration and Protection Tribunal found the woman had a well-founded fear of being persecuted in India.

In her statement, the woman, who grew up in a rural area of India’s Punjab state, said she was physically assaulted by her father and brothers a number of times in childhood. She claimed her family members once poured kerosene on her when she behaved “inappropriately”.

The woman met her husband online in 2013. Even though they lived in the same state, they couldn’t meet in India as he belonged to a different caste.

In August 2016, she went back to India to meet him, and they later married in a city away from her village without informing her family.

Since then, the woman had completely cut ties with her family – changing her phone number and disengaging from social media.

However, the woman’s family back in India came to know about her marriage in 2021 through an acquaintance.

A statement given by her husband said his wife’s parents went to his family home in India and threatened his parents.

“They said, ‘Return our daughter to us.’

“There will be a big dispute... and her life will be at risk for an ‘honour’ killing.

“The depth of her family’s anger means that they will be determined to find her, even if she were to try to live in hiding outside Punjab state.”

In granting refugee status to the woman, the tribunal noted in its findings that her family would never accept her marriage and if she were to return to Punjab she would be forced to divorce her husband and marry someone of their choosing.

The tribunal also elaborated on the constant fear the woman lived with, having to modify her behaviour and restrict what she did, fearing her father and brother would be notified.

“Necessarily, this was done to avoid the verbal abuse or physical assaults that occurred on those occasions when she did things that displeased them...ongoing physical violence within her family home is the pervading memory the appellant has of her childhood,” the tribunal said.

“The tribunal finds that the risk to the appellant of being persecuted would not therefore fall below the real chance threshold by her relocating elsewhere in India.”