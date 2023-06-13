Muriwai firefighter's 'deeply moved' by support after Cyclone Gabrielle

The Muriwai Volunteer Fire Brigade said the community had been “nothing short of extraordinary” in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle. (File photo)

The Muriwai Volunteer Fire Brigade has been “deeply moved” by the support shown in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the brigade said it had been a challenging time for the community.

“The tragic loss of our heroes Dave and Craig, is deeply felt by so many.

The outpouring of support that continues to be shown, gives us the strength to carry on serving our community and honouring their memory.”

Two Muriwai firefighters – Dave van Zwanenberg and Craig Stevens – died after being caught in a landslide in Muriwai during the cyclone.

Van Zwanenberg’s body was recovered two days after the slip, while Stevens, who had been in critical condition in hospital, died later from his injuries.

The pair had been part of a crew of firefighters investigating flooding at a house on Motutara Rd – the main access into the small, beachside settlement of Muriwai – when a slip occurred and the house collapsed.

Muriwai locals had been “nothing short of extraordinary,” despite dealing with their own losses, the Facebook post said.

“You have shown us the true meaning of solidarity and community.”

“We have been embraced with love and support from Muriwai locals, fellow brigades, FENZ, USAR, Police, St John Ambulance, local businesses, and people from all over the world.”

They also extended their gratitude to the brigades across Auckland who volunteered to cover the community in the days and weeks following the cyclone.

“To everyone far and wide who have reached out to offer messages, send cards, gifts and fundraise so generously for our brigade, your kindness has been overwhelming.”