Difficult Conversations: What's your view on teachers' strikes?

Stuff’s Difficult Conversations is a safe space for Aotearoa to constructively discuss topics which can be polarising but still deserve reasoned debate and dialogue. These are stories that we often don’t open for comments, because of the high volume of posts that breach our rules for participation. We hope that providing a specific platform for a finite period of time will allow for important debate and different points of view, without the open slather of social media and the risk of discussions being hijacked by extreme views.

Friday’s topic is the teachers' strikes. This comment stream will be open from 12pm to 5pm, and will be strictly moderated according to our terms and conditions, so please read them before you start posting.

Secondary school teachers across New Zealand want better pay and working conditions.

Despite continued strikes, and almost a year of negotiations with the Government, the PPTA (Post Primary Teachers’ Association) Te Wehengarua is yet to receive an offer it is satisfied with.

High school teachers have voted overwhelmingly to reject the latest pay offer and have announced more strike action.

So the strikes continue, and so do the headaches they are causing for teachers, students, parents, and the Government.

Parents are frustrated by the “total nightmare” of a school year as strikes impact their teenagers’ education. Some students are stressed and missing out on teaching time. Secondary teachers share parents’ frustration about the length of negotiations.

Meanwhile, primary school teachers accepted an offer earlier this month following their own series of strikes.

We want Stuff readers to discuss the secondary teachers' strikes.

Whether you’re a teacher, student or parent, this is a space to discuss personal experiences and solutions, so please keep your comments constructive and respectful. Comment below to start the conversation.

123RF Share your thoughts on the ongoing teachers’ strikes.

The context

Teachers have been striking since March 16 to demand better pay and working conditions.

Since then, secondary teachers have held rolling national and year level strikes to communicate their frustration with the Ministry of Education’s pay offers.

Teachers will continue to strike for the remainder of term two, impacting all year groups at different times.

The arguments

By the numbers