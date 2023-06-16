Muriwai cordon lifts after Cyclone Gabrielle, but locals say roads aren't safe

Auckland Council's head of engineering resilience Ross Roberts describes how the Muriwai area was affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Residents of west Auckland’s coastal community hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle are “traumatised” and “concerned” as Muriwai Beach reopens to the public today.

After the community has been shut off to non-residents for four months, Auckland Council is lifting the cordon on the corner of Waitea Rd and Oaia Rd on Friday morning.

Restrictions began in February to reduce the risk to public safety and minimise community distress after the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Muriwai resident Caroline Bell-Booth said while the council has cleared debris from the roads, they were still not safe.

READ MORE:

* Piha visitors risking their lives by accessing closed, flood-damaged tracks

* Piha local concerned with conditions of main road as cordons lift on Friday

* Muriwai locals plead for visitors to stay away, as other west coast areas reopen



“Houses are off their foundations, insecure, and they are above and beside the road. With any significant amount of traffic, you would run the risk of those houses falling on the road.

“There is so much debris and sewage still coming down the hill. There are big ponds still around of toxic sewage. There are multiple land slips everywhere.”

Red-stickered resident Bell-Booth, who currently lives in a temporary accomodation, is asking visitors to be safe.

“This is the community who is traumatised and in deep fear so you just as a visitor need to be very understanding and sensitive to that because this community is incredibly vulnerable.

Supplied/Supplied A red-stickered property located on a cliff in Muriwai is still inaccessible.

“Come, walk your dog and enjoy. And above all, be safe.”

Muriwai resident Clare Bradley said Motutara Rd, usually used to access Muriwai beach, would still not be open due to safety concerns.

“Only Waitea Rd will be open – that means only one entry and exit from the beach. Waitea Rd is a narrow winding road and is not suitable for high volume of traffic and large vehicles.

“We are concerned there will be a large influx of people coming in, and the road won’t cope. We are worried about accidents that might block this one road, and it might be hard for emergency services to get in and out.

“We are [also] concerned about elements we can’t control that could cause damage, loot our homes and cause accidents.

“The more people who come, of course the higher the percentage of people who will not behave responsibly.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff An aerial photo taken after the cyclone shows the scale of the slip damage in Muriwai.

Bradley said 70% of 450 responses, in a survey carried out by Muriwai Stickered Residents Group, said the cordon shouldn’t be removed.

Auckland Council’s deputy group recovery manager Mace Ward said the council worked closely with the community on the opening plan.

“Auckland Council engaged with Muriwai residents ahead of reopening the cordon, including through a residents reference group.

“Muriwai residents have gone through a very tough time, and we urge visitors to be mindful of the situation.”

Heavy rain from Cyclone Gabrielle in February caused massive flooding and slips in Muriwai killing two volunteer firefighters and making hundreds of properties uninhabitable.

Nearly 150 houses still remain red or yellow stickered with limited or no access.