Widespread power, internet outages across Auckland causing havoc on coldest day

There are power outages across north Auckland areas, concentrated in Warkworth.

Widespread power and internet issues have been causing havoc in the Auckland region on Wednesday, closing businesses and schools on the coldest day of the year so far.

Warkworth locals reported the power in their area had been off since 7am on Wednesday, with the Vector power outage map saying it would not be back on until 3 or 4pm.

A Warkworth local told Stuff while the power was out throughout the town, there was also no power in Snells Beach, Wellsford, Omaha and Matakana.

“It’s caused a huge disruption to businesses and schools on the coldest day of the year so far,” the local said.

Mahurangi principal Tony Giles said the high school was “limping on” despite lack of power.

“We are still open because half of the year groups had been rostered off to be at home today, due to the teacher strikes,” Giles said.

Giles said under normal circumstances with a full roll of pupils, they would have had to close down, due to “the power used to flush their toilets”.

Chorus/Supplied Internet outages are also plaguing Aucklanders on Wednesday.

However, on a reduced amount of students, they were able to stay open.

“It’s back to the old school days of pen and paper, thank goodness it’s a sunny day,” Giles said.

In a social media post, Horizon School in Snells Beach asked parents to collect their children.

“We will remain open for supervision of those students who cannot be collected early,” the school wrote.

“All other primary schools in the area have now made the decision to close. We appreciate this is another disruption, we wish it could be avoided – however, we must consider the negative impact on health and safety at this point.”

Snells Beach School is also closed, due to “struggling” to keep toilets functioning.

Leigh School got creative, using bottled water for drinking and pool water for flushing toilets and washing hands.

Electricity was flowing to Aucklanders in the region’s central suburbs, but residents in areas such as Remuera and Newmarket faced internet disruption.

One Remuera man told Stuff he had not had internet since Tuesday.

The Chorus outage map showed outages in most of the central-east Auckland suburbs, spreading out to Onehunga, and into Māngere.

A Vector spokesperson said they were alerted to a power outage north of Auckland earlier today, due to fallen power lines.

Crews were onsite making repairs, and power was expected to be restored later on Wednesday afternoon.

“We understand how frustrating it can be to lose power, particularly on a cold day like today, and thank those impacted for their ongoing patience.”

People were reminded to treat downed lines as live, stay away and call 111.

Chorus communication manager Steve Pettigrew said there were no major outages in the Auckland area by about 3.30pm on Wednesday.

There were four unconnected outages, likely caused by roadworks, he said. Between 250 and 270 customers were without a connection.

Crews were working to resolve outages, and there were a variety of times of those would be resolved, Pettigrew said.