Shots reported in Whakatāne after tangi for Mongrel Mob boss

There have been reports of shots fired at a car in Whakatāne as the funeral for Mongrel Mob gang leader Steven Taiatini went ahead.

Police are investigating reports of a number of shots being fired at a vehicle in the known area as ‘the hub' around 4pm on Wednesday.

“At this stage, there are no reports of injuries, however Police are in the area making enquiries to locate those involved,” Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Tim Anderson said. One vehicle that police believed was involved has been recovered.

Hundreds of gang members from Mongrel Mob chapters descended on the Eastern Bay of Plenty for the funeral.

The mourners gathered in Ōpōtiki and then the large funeral procession drove the 44km to Whakatāne, where the funeral was held at Hillcrest Crematorium.

Police had been patrolling and collecting video of the dangerous driving behaviour of some of the procession members.

Abigail Dougherty The Mongrel Mob funeral procession moves through Whakatāne.

The procession itself was led by an unmarked police car.

“We have already identified a number of drivers and registered owners and they can expect to receive infringement notices, and in some cases, be charged for their actions for driving behaviour and face the Court,” Anderson said.

“Police have also today obtained a search warrant under the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Act 2023, which allows Police to search vehicles of suspected gang members and seize their weapons during times of conflict.”

Abigail Dougherty Several roads were closed as the Mongrel Mob funeral procession passed by.

Two people were also arrested for possession of a firearm and cannabis, he said.

An American vintage car was used as the hearse during the procession. Mob members young and old hung out of car windows - some even travelled on vehicle roofs - giving gang signs and “barking” in the signature Mongrel Mob style.

At one point the highway just out of Ōpōtiki was blocked for several minutes.

Tourists and other road users watched on with bemused looks.

Abigail Dougherty The Mongrel Mob funeral procession for Steven Rota Taiatini is expected to travel back to Ōpōtiki this afternoon.

A section of State Highway 2 was closed while the funeral procession travelled to Whakatāne from Ōpōtiki. It has reopened in both directions.

Anderson said police would remain visible in Ōpōtiki as they continue to capture unlawful behaviour following the tangi.

“Our staff will be highly visible in both communities this evening and in the days ahead across the Bay of Plenty region.”

Abigail Dougherty A Mongrel Mob funeral procession for Steven Rota Taiatini in Whakatāne.

Anderson thanked locals in the area for complying with the closure and for the inconvenience it may have caused , “we appreciate the impact this has had on you”.

Anyone who is worried about their safety or saw illegal behaviour, should call 111 immediately, he said.