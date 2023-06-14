Two boys hurt in Great Barrier Island sand dune collapse remain in critical condition

Two Boys have been critically hurt in Great Barrier Island after a sand dune collapse at Medlands Beach near the Medlands Campground.

Two young boys remain in a critical condition, three days after being rescued from a collapsed sand dune on Great Barrier Island.

Auckland Westpac Helicopters transported the pair to Starship Hospital at around 4.30pm on Sunday June 11.

A first responder who attended the incident told Stuff a group of children had been digging tunnels in the dunes when one collapsed.

A child sought the help of parents who found a 14-year-old’s leg sticking out of the sand. They were able to pull him out with the help of a vehicle.

READ MORE:

* Exotic seaweed infestation leads to fishing, anchoring, ban in Bay of Islands

* Fireman called to Great Barrier sand dune incident discovers boy involved was his son

* Pilot speaks of rescue of two boys critically hurt by sand dune collapse on Great Barrier Island



However, a 12-year-old had been completely buried and wasn't breathing by the time people at the beach frantically dug him out.

Fire and Emergency volunteers arrived at the scene and one of the volunteers was the boy's father.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Two Boys have been critically hurt on Great Barrier Island after a sand dune collapse at Medlands Beach near the Medlands Campground.

Police, paramedics and local nurses were able to resuscitate the boy before emergency helicopters arrived.

Amid all this, a local resident had gone to get help, but in a panic, rolled his vehicle upside down on the beach.

Two of the parents were transported with the boys in helicopters to hospital, but other family members have been desperately trying to get a seat on the limited flights off the island.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter pilot Johnny Stanton said crews were called to the island, 100 kilometres north-east of central Auckland around 4.30pm and were told people were “trapped under sand”.

“When we realised two people were likely injured we dispatched a second helicopter to come along too and arrived around 5pm.”

Stanton said when he landed on the beach he could see two groups of people working on saving the boys.