Person in critical condition after being hit by car in Waikato
A person is in a critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Tuakau, in the Waikato region on Wednesday evening.
Emergency services were called to Whangarata Rd at around 5.45pm. Police said the serious crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.
“One person is reported to be in a critical condition.”
The road is closed, with diversions in place, and people are asked to avoid the area.
The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.