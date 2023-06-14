Person in critical condition after being hit by car in Waikato

Emergency services were called to Whangarata Road at around 5.45pm. (File photo)

A person is in a critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Tuakau, in the Waikato region on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services were called to Whangarata Rd at around 5.45pm. Police said the serious crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

“One person is reported to be in a critical condition.”

The road is closed, with diversions in place, and people are asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.