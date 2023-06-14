Two people seriously injured after crash in Auckland

Two people have sustained serious injuries after a crash in Māngere East, Auckland. (File photo)

Two people have sustained serious injuries after a crash in Māngere East, Auckland.

Police said emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle crash on Buckland Road. The crash was reported at 8.30pm.

“Initial indications suggest at least two people have sustained serious injuries.”

The road is currently closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit have been notified, and inquiries into the crash are underway.