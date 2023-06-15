Power restored to cold north Auckland homes after second day of cuts

On Thursday, the Vector outages map showed parts of Warkworth in Auckland are without power for the second day in a row.

Power has been restored to parts of northern Auckland where people woke up for the second morning without electricity, Vector said.

The power provider said at about 9.30am on Thursday that the issue has been fixed and electricity was once again being supplied to all customers.

Any people still without power should log a fault with the outage centre, a spokesperson said.

Parts of northern Auckland were without power for a second day, amid some of the lowest temperatures so far this winter.

Much of Warkworth and neighbouring Wellsford, Snells Beach, Omaha and Matakana had no electricity since 7am Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, a smaller number of houses were without power, as people woke to another cold morning of about 5C.

John Stephen of Hauiti Drive said Thursday was the second morning he had woken without power – though his lights came on at about 8.20am.

He said it was a cold night with a light frost settling on the property, but fortunately he had wood-burning fire in his house to keep warm.

“Last night it was reading by candlelight. We get quite a few power cuts, and I come from a camping background, so I’ve got the gear and the gas.”

MetService It'll be another cold night on Wednesday across the country. The theme for Thursday will generally be dry and sunny after a cold start to the day. However, cloud and rain moves back into Northland by the end of the day.

It’s expected to be another sunny day on Thursday, apart from some morning and evening cloud, with showers north of Whangaparāoa, according to MetService.

On Wednesday, the power outage caused major problems for local schools, with several closing due to the disruption.

Meanwhile in central Auckland, Remuera and Newmarket have been facing internet troubles.

Internet provider Chorus shows outages remain in the central Auckland region with further outages in Onehunga and East Tāmaki.

On Thursday morning, Chorus communication manager Steve Pettigrew said there are about 100 fibre connection faults across Newmarket, Remuera, Onehunga and East Tāmaki.

“The faults are due to issues with the fibre electronics equipment in the respective local exchanges,” he said.

“The faults are not connected, and Chorus technicians are continuing their efforts to restore all services today.”