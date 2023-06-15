Scooter rider critically injured, road reopened after west Auckland crash

A section of Universal Drive in Henderson was closed on Thursday morning. (File photo)

A person is in critical condition following a crash between a scooter and a van on Thursday morning in West Henderson.

The crash happened on Lincoln Rd near the intersection with Universal Drive at about 7am.

The rider of the scooter was taken to Auckland hospital in a critical condition, police said.

Universal Dr reopened at about 10.20am and bus services which had been detoured are back on their normal routes.

Hato Hone St John received news of the incident at 6.45am and one patient was taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.