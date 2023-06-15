Kiwi who died in Rarotonga named, remembered as 'life of the party'

The woman who drowned while on holiday in Rarotonga was Kelly Maree Sain of Te Aroha.

She was 49 and is survived by her son, three siblings and her mother.

In a Givealittle page set up to help her family bring her body back to New Zealand and pay for “the send off she deserves,” Sain’s friend described her as “the life of the party.”

So far the supporters and friends have contributed over $20,000.

Sain died in lagoon waters of Arorangi, Rarotonga on Sunday evening (local time).

* Kiwi woman dies in lagoon while holidaying in Rarotonga



It’s the second time in 2023 a person has died in water at the popular holiday destination.

Local snorkel tour operator Joshua Utanga said without a national lifeguard service, preventable drownings could continue.

Utanga, who was raised in Mt Maunganui and trained to become a lifeguard as a teenager, said he was “gobsmacked” to learn his home islands have no lifeguard service.

He moved to Rarotonga in 2013 after working as a lifeguard in the Gold Coast, Australia and opened his business, Snorkel Cook Islands.

And while he helped establish the group Water Safety and Surf Lifesaving Cook Islands, there still is no full time lifeguarding service to speak of, he said.

“We don’t have any water safety presence at all other than a few warning signs and brochures, but they aren’t going to help if you’re already in trouble," Utanga said.

RYAN ANDERSON & JASON DORDAY Stay away from rocks and rips at the beach over summer, surf lifesavers say. (Video first published in November 2019.)

Cook Islands’ waters have passageways that are similar to Aotearoa’s rip currents, except they are always in the same place – though their strength varies with tides.

Utanga said the lagoon waters particularly near the resorts are typically safe to swim in and should be easy to lifeguard and prevent avoidable deaths.

“There is always risk involved with holidaymakers and water,” he said.

“Holidaymakers don’t have their brains on them, they are switching off.

“It’s up to us as responsible hosts to provide education and ensure everyone has a safe holiday and gets back on the plane with their heart still beating.”

On Thursday Cook Islands Police Service confirmed they were notified of the incident at 6.17pm on Sunday (local time) and two officers attended.

“The lagoon is quite safe and not particularly deep,” police media officer Trevor Pitt said. “The conditions were normal.”

Mark Round/Stuff The Edgewater Resort & Spa also has a pool. (File photo 2011)

In 2023 so far there were 47,507 arrivals to the Cook Islands, according to local government figures.

About 91% of those were visitors, while the rest were Cook Islands residents – a similar rate to visitor figures for 2022.

The Edgewater Resort & Spa is one of Rarotonga’s largest resorts and is in Arorangi, on the western side of Rarotonga.

Along with Muri Beach and Aroa Beach, it's a tourist hotspot and should be patrolled full-time – especially in the high travel season, Utanga said.

This week, the Edgewater Resort & Spa chief executive Andrew Whittaker told the Cook Islands News it was a tragic event, and the death has been referred to the Coroner.

Whittaker said a blessing was held on the beach by a local bishop, attended by resort staff, guests and the local community.