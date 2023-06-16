Company at fault after boy's eye damaged on school trip

Jack Grunfeld's eyesight was impaired when a slingshot broke sending a tennis ball straight into his eye.

Warning: This story contains images that some may find distressing.

A judge has found a company was at fault after a slingshot broke on a school trip, damaging a boy’s eye.

A week before beginning Year 11, in 2019, Jack Grunfeld was taking part in a team building activity at Lake Tikitapu (Blue Lake), Rotorua, with his St Peter’s School boarding house when a three-person slingshot broke sending a tennis ball into his left eye.

WorkSafe looked into the February 2, 2019 incident and closed the file less than three weeks later.

In her reserved decision issued on Wednesday, Manukau District Court Judge JH Lovell-Smith found Team Up Events Limited had failed in its obligation to be proactive in seeking out and addressing risks.

The judge also found the company failed to identify that slingshots could break and there was a cheap, effective step available to avoid a serious injury.

“Providing eye protection was a reasonably practicable step and the defendant failed in its duty to take it,” the judge said.

Jack, now 20, said he had surgery on the eye, and although he still has peripheral vision, the injury has affected his general vision which he says is like looking through frosted, bumpy glass. He is unable to read with his left eye.

Jack Grunfeld/Supplied The iris and retina in Jack Grunfeld's eye was damaged when a slingshot broke sending a tennis ball straight into his eye.

Back at the boarding school, after the incident, Jack said he had to rely on his mates to pour his milk because the damage affected his depth perception.

Jack’s father, Michael Grunfeld, said when he first contacted WorkSafe several weeks after Jack’s eye was damaged, he was told the case had been closed.

Grunfeld said he could not get details from WorkSafe and requested the incident file under the Official Information Act (OIA).

It showed the file was closed on February 20, 2019, with Team Up Events notified but not Jack’s family.

Jack Grunfeld/Supplied An artificial lens was surgically attached to Jack Grunfeld's eye after it was damaged when a slingshot broke.

The file also showed that WorkSafe reviewed the case in March 2019 after Grunfeld sent details of his son’s injury, but WorkSafe confirmed the original decision not to investigate.

A WorkSafe staff member wrote: “We are generally only able to respond to matters where serious harm has occurred resulting in a permanent life changing injury”.

Team Up Event’s own report on the incident said the “participant non-compliance may have played a role in the incident as the participant has turned and looked back at the sling at the precise moment it has failed resulting in the sling and tennis ball making contact with his eye/face”.

Dissatisfied with the blame being placed on his son, Grunfeld took a private prosecution against Team Up Events under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015. That case was heard in the Manukau District Court in December 2022.

Grunfeld said he is pleased with the judge’s decision, but he still finds it difficult to look his son in the eye.

“He had perfect 20/20 vision in both eyes,” he said.

“Now he’s not supposed to play rugby or contact sports for fear of any damage to that one eye or the other one.”

Grunfeld said he wanted to see more regulation of the events' industry.

“When you run a company like this you have to do the job properly.