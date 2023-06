One person is in a critical condition following a serious crash in the south Auckland suburb of Goodwood Heights on Thursday afternoon.

The crash, involving three vehicles on Everglade Drive, was reported to Police around 1.15pm.

Everglade Road westbound, between Redoubt Road and Hollyford Drive, is currently blocked, a police spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.