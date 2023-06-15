New Zealanders can now identify as non-binary on their birth certificate

New Zealander's can now identify as non-binary on their birth certificate. (File photo)

New Zealander’s can now identify as non-binary on their birth certificates, with a new self-identification process, that doesn’t require people to go through the courts to align their sex and gender identity.

On Thursday, Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs announced a new self-identification process to amend the sex registered on a New Zealand birth certificate.

The self-identification process replaces the previous requirement to apply to the Family Court, and applicants will no longer require proof of medical treatment.

Instead, people can apply directly to the Registrar-General by filling out and submitting a statutory declaration.

An additional gender term was also introduced in the new process – applicants can apply to amend their registered sex to male, female or non-binary.

For those aged 15-years or younger, the application must be made by their guardian, and required a letter of support from a third party.

Eligible third parties included registered doctors, nurses, psychologists, psychotherapists, qualifying social workers, or an adult (aged 18 or older), who has known the person for 12-months or more.

Those aged 16, and 17 can submit their own application with either a letter of support or with guardian consent.

Previously, applicants had been required to prove they had undergone medical treatment to align their sex and gender identity.

The births, deaths marriages and relationship registration bill 2021, which passed unanimously, removed the requirement for medical treatment, recognising the right to self-identify.

The change comes against a backdrop of culture wars happening across Aotearoa.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Trans activist Eli Rubashkyn is unapologetic after throwing tomato juice on Posie Parker over the weekend.

Last week, the Warehouse clapped back at self-styled Apostle Brian Tamaki, who claimed the chain was selling puberty blockers, telling him to stop spreading disinformation.

In a video posted on Twitter, Tamaki tells a service: “The transgender agenda must be stopped. We will legislate against the whole gay pride movement.”

The Warehouse replied to the tweet, saying it doesn’t sell prescription medicines.

“Stop spreading your awful disinformation Brian, hate has no place in New Zealand.”

Tamaki later provided a statement saying his comment was in protest of The Warehouse selling Pride products with a small percentage of profit going to an organisation that supports LGBTQIA+ youth.

In March, anti-trans activist Posie Parker fled the country after having tomato juice dumped on her at an Auckland rally. Parker, was set to speak as part of her Let Women Speak tour, but was drowned out by thousands of counterprotesters.