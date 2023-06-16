Truck crash blocking SH1 northbound near Greenlane

A truck crash has blocked the left southbound lane after the Papakura off-ramp.

A second truck breakdown on Friday morning is blocking the right northbound lane near Greenlane.

Waka Kotahi reports the truck is blocking the lane between the Greenlane off-ramp and on-ramp. Delays are expected.

Meanwhile, there continue to be delays heading south of Auckland today after a truck crashed, blocking the left southbound lane after the Papakura off-ramp.

The crash was cleared after 8am.

There are delays heading south from Takanini.

Meanwhile, Auckland is under a heavy rain watch with thunderstorms expected around Great Barrier Island.