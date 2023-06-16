Contractor cleaning fryers at time of early morning blaze at popular Dunedin tavern

Mitchell’s Tavern in the Dunedin suburb of Caversham suffered extensive damage after a large blaze broke out at the property on Friday morning.

A contractor arrived at a tavern to clean the fryers early in the morning, minutes later he found the popular suburban pub engulfed in ‘smoke and flames’.

Staff of Mitchell’s Tavern were left “feeling heartbroken” after a large fire caused extensive damage to the South Rd fire, in the Dunedin suburb of Caversham, which started about 3.52am.

While an investigation into that fire was underway, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond confirmed a contractor was at the premise to clean those fryers at the time.

The man turned those fryers on, then left to get gear from his van but on his return ‘’noticed smoke and flames’’, leading him to call 111.

READ MORE:

* Two people seriously injured in Otago crash, police appeal for information

* Wānaka man 'lucky to be alive' after being trapped between his ute and home

* A New Year's Eve of fires burns into the morning



A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said firefighters en route from St Kilda and Lookout Point also noticed smoke and flames, and triggered the second alarm to bring in additional crews from Dunedin and Roslyn.

At 4.05am, firefighters reported there may have been a person inside the premises, however, it was quickly confirmed by 4.15am that all persons had been accounted for.

An aerial appliance was called in as fire crews attempted to extinguish the well-involved blaze which covered a 20m x 20m area.

At 5.50am, firefighters began to scale back their operations after the fire had been “knocked back”.

Crews were yet to confirm the extent of damage to the commercial premises, but it was likely to be extensive, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A fire at Mitchell's Tavern in Caversham, Dunedin.

The pub posted on its Facebook page that staff were ‘’absolutely gutted to report that we will be closed for some time’’.

‘’We will do our best to contact our customers that had made reservations over the next month or so, but please take this as our apology if we don’t manage to make contact with you all . . . feeling heartbroken.’’

Fire investigators had been called to the scene and several crews would remain at the scene throughout the morning to dampen down any remaining hotspots.

Power remains out around the immediate neighbourhood.