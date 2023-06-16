Motorcyclist who fled police and crashed has died

A motorcyclist who fled police on a stolen motorbike and crashed, has died

The motorcyclist who fled police on a stolen motorbike before crashing into a parked car in Auckland’s One Tree Hill on Thursday has died.

In a statement, Police offered their condolences to the family.

The rider died in hospital on Thursday afternoon after being taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified.

Police enquiries into what exactly happened continue.

Police had signalled for the rider to stop on Campbell Road shortly before 2pm, after learning the bike was stolen.

The rider did not stop and police chose not to pursue.

A short time later, police responded to a motor vehicle crash called in by a member of the public.

The motorbike rider, who had earlier failed to stop, had crashed into a parked car on Rawhiti Road a police spokesperson said on Thursday.