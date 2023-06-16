Police to watch and film gang movements during tangi in south Auckland

Police will be keeping an eye on gang movements as people gather for a tangi on Friday.

Police have said they will be monitoring gang movements in south Auckland on Friday as members gather for a tangi.

In a statement, Relieving Counties Manukau District Commander Inspector Matt Srhoj​ said police have “set clear expectations” to those involved.

“Police will have no tolerance for driving behaviour that puts other road users at risk,” he said.

There will be a checkpoint at the entrance to the cemetery involved, police said.

“Police will be filming any unlawful behaviour and we will be conducting a checkpoint at the entrance to the cemetery with a view to dealing with those who have been riding unlawfully,” Srhoj said.

While drivers might experience “some disruption” in the Counties Manukau district, police will be actively trying to ensure the impact is low.

While police did not say which gang the deceased person was affiliated with, they have asked anyone who sees illegal behaviour or is concerned for their safety to call 111.

Manurewa-Papakura ward councillor Daniel Newman said while he doesn’t begrudge anyone the time to grieve, people should act lawfully.

“The community has no tolerance for illegal and antisocial behaviour or disruption to our roading network,” Newman said.

He said he hopes police will do more than “monitor” and actually make arrests if they need to.

“I would assume the checkpoint is deemed necessary because police have intelligence there may be problems, but it’s expected people will grieve, and that tangi will be supported.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Drivers join the Mongrel Mob funeral procession for Steven Rota Taiatini in Whakatāne.

The announcement comes days after police sent an extra 100 staff to Ōpōtiki near Whakatāne to monitor the funeral of a Mongrel Mob boss.

The mourners gathered in Ōpōtiki and then the large funeral procession drove the 44km to Whakatāne, where the funeral was held at Hillcrest Crematorium.

The procession itself was led by an unmarked police car.

To report or send in any footage of the group causing concern, people can file a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-nz.org