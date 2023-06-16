Boy dies after Great Barrier Island sand dune collapse, family speak of 'heavy heart'

Two Boys were critically hurt in Great Barrier Island after a sand dune collapse at Medlands Beach near the Medlands Campground.

A child has died in hospital after a sand dune collapsed on him on Sunday afternoon.

Two boys, aged 12 and 14, were digging tunnels into a dune at a Melands Beach, Great Barrier, when the sand collapsed on top of them.

On Wednesday night, the father of one of the boys released a statement, confirming their son was to be taken off life support on Thursday morning.

On Friday morning police confirmed the child had died.

READ MORE:

* Two boys hurt in Great Barrier Island sand dune collapse remain in critical condition

* Life support turned off for boy buried in Great Barrier sand dune collapse



“It's with a heavy heart that we will say goodbye to our loved son Levi Sonchai Golaboski... He will travel home on Friday,” the family statement said.

“We have all be[en] feeling the love.”

The statement ended by encouraging people to pray for the other boy, who remains in a critical condition in hospital.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Two Boys have been critically hurt on Great Barrier Island after a sand dune collapse at Medlands Beach near the Medlands Campground.

Kaitoke School said earlier this week staff and pupils were ‘incredibly heartbroken’ to hear the news and their “heartfelt love and condolences” went out to the family and wider community.

“There are very few words that can describe what we are feeling and going through,” principal Leanne Eloff said.

The school was closed on Friday and would be next Tuesday as well, in order to mourn.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The boys were digging in the dunes when the sand collapsed.

When the dune collapsed, rescuers could see the 14-year-old’s leg and pull him out, but the 12-year-old was completely buried and had stopped breathing by the time he had been dug out of the sand.

Police, paramedics and local nurses were able to resuscitate the boy before emergency helicopters arrived.

The pair were flown by rescue helicopter to Starship Hospital on Sunday in critical condition.

Stuff was told one of the first responders on the scene, a volunteer firefighter, was the father of one of the boys.

Police said they would conduct inquiries on behalf of the coroner, who would release findings in due course.

“Police would like to extend our deep condolences to their family and friends at this very difficult time,” they said.