Police have named the two people who died in a crash in Kaingaroa in the Far North in May.

Rachel Jean Phillips, 39, of Whangārei and Anaru Tamati Taane, 30, of Auckland, died in the crash on May 30.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time.”

One person died at the scene, while the other was taken to hospital in a critical condition but had since died, police said.

A police investigation into the crash remains ongoing.