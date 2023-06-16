At least one injured in Lewis Pass crash

Two cars have collided in the Lewis Pass leaving at least one person injured. (File photo)

Two cars have gone off a bank after a crash in the Lewis Pass, leaving at least one person injured.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on State Highway 7 between Waterfall Stream Bridge and Shale Peak Bridge in the Tekoa Range just after 5pm on Friday, Fire and Emergency southern shift manager Lynn Crosson said.

Two crews from Hanmer Springs were called to assist with rescues and injuries.

The driver and passenger of one vehicle were out and up the top of the bank when crews arrived.

The other driver was still in their car, but was not trapped, Crosson said.

Crews were assessing their position and were working to bring them to medical attention, she said.

A police spokesperson said one person had received moderate to serious injuries.

Waka Kotahi’s website said a crash had been reported and advised motorists delays were possible.

During King’s Birthday weekend the area saw another two-car crash that left one man dead.