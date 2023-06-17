One dead, one injured following car crash in east Auckland

A car crash in Pakuranga has left one person dead and another injured (file photo).

One person has died and another is injured after a car crash in Pakuranga, east Auckland,

A police spokesperson said a man had died following a two-vehicle crash on Pakuranga Rd near Stanniland St at about 12.40pm on Saturday.

He died on the way to the hospital.

“One other person was injured in the crash and taken to at Middlemore Hospital, where they remain in a stable condition.”

The road remains blocked and diversions are in place.

The serious crash unit has been advised and inquiries are ongoing, the spokesperson said.